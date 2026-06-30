Woman Assaulted on Chatham High Street Kent Police Appeal

Kent Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on Chatham High Street between 1.56am and 2.56am on Saturday 27 June 2026. The victim sustained a broken ankle and facial bruising when attacked by a man who was later spotted in nearby Railway Street.

Suspect Description Revealed

The attacker is believed to be around 5ft tall and dressed in dark clothing. Help came quickly from a bystander at the scene before officers arrived to begin inquiries.

CCTV Being Examined

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from both High Street and Railway Street to piece together what happened and track down the suspect.

How To Help Police