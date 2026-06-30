Exeter Thief Jailed for 22 Shopliftings Across South Devon

Ben Dennis Williams, 23, of Chestnut Avenue, Exeter, has been sentenced to nine months in prison after admitting 22 counts of shop theft spanning stores across South Devon, including Exeter, Torquay, Teignmouth, Dawlish, and Newton Abbot. The thefts occurred between 26 March and 17 June 2026, involving multiple retailers such as Co-op, Tesco, Costcutter, Sainsbury’s, John Lewis, and TK Maxx.

Prolific Offender Identified

Williams targeted common goods including wine, meat, coffee, laundry products, baby clothes, energy drinks, cosmetics, and chocolate. The majority of the offences—17 out of 22—took place at Co-op stores in Dawlish and Teignmouth, reflecting a sustained pattern of offending that significantly impacted local businesses.

Business Crime Partnership Success

Devon & Cornwall Police collaborated with local shops through the Devon, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Business Crime Reduction Partnership, operated by UK Partners Against Crime (UKPAC). This cooperative approach enabled evidence and intelligence sharing across multiple stores, resulting in a robust case against Williams.

Police And Community Response

PC Ange Comber from the South Devon Crime Management Investigation Team praised the teamwork, stating, “By working closely with retailers and gathering evidence across multiple locations, we were able to demonstrate the full extent of Williams’ offending to the court.” Business and Crime Prevention Sergeant Chris Chaloner also emphasised how partnership efforts help prevent crime and support local business resilience.

Technology Aids Investigations

Some retailers used UKPAC’s crime intelligence platform to efficiently submit CCTV footage and witness statements, accelerating police investigations. This technology, alongside comprehensive collaboration, proved vital in bringing Williams to justice for all 22 thefts.

Call To Action For Retailers

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez highlighted the importance of collective action, urging businesses to join UKPAC’s scheme to report theft and anti-social behaviour. Hernandez said, “Retail crime is not just a business issue—it impacts the whole community. Together we can make a huge difference to our high streets.” For further information on business crime prevention and partnership opportunities, visit the Devon & Cornwall Police website and UK Partners Against Crime.