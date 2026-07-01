Raise the Colours Figure Charged Over Indecent Images in Wallingford

Ben Cullen, 45, a leading figure in the Raise the Colours group in Wallingford, is due to appear at Reading Crown Court accused of making indecent images of children. The offences allegedly took place on March 25, 2021, involving 22 category A images including one moving image, alongside 36 category B pseudo-photographs, and 20 category C images. Thames Valley Police is handling the case, which highlights serious legal concerns over AI-generated content.

Serious Child Image Charges

Cullen faces three counts of making indecent images, categorised by severity from A to C. The charges include the creation of pseudo-photographs — images generated by AI and graphic tools — which are also punishable under UK law despite not depicting real children.

Raise The Colours Response

Following the charges, the Raise the Colours group has distanced itself from Cullen. In a statement on social media, the organisation said it was unaware of the allegations prior to the news and emphasised that Cullen was not officially affiliated with them despite sometimes appearing alongside members in flag-raising activities.

Local Authority Bans Flag Activities

Oxfordshire County Council has taken legal action to prevent flag-raising by Cullen and others on public highways. The council secured a High Court injunction last week banning Cullen, Kevin Good, Ryan Bridge, Trudy Wells, and others from placing flags on lampposts or public structures and from harassing council staff tasked with their removal.

Community Safety Concerns

Residents in areas from Adderbury to Wallingford reported safety risks and intimidation linked to illegal flag placements by Raise the Colours members. Council leader Tim Bearder praised the injunction as a measure to protect community safety and clarified that the council supports lawful flag displays but must act against unlawful and intimidating behaviour.

Court Appearance Set

Cullen is scheduled to appear at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday to face the charges. The case will be closely watched due to the group’s recent prominence amid nationwide anti-immigration protests and related controversies surrounding flag-raising campaigns.