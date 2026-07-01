Mexico Fans Kept Ecuador Team Awake Outside Hotel Ahead Of World Cup Clash

Mexico City played host to a tense night outside the Ecuador national football team’s hotel ahead of their World Cup knockout match at the Azteca Stadium on June 30, 2026. Mexican fans spent the night making loud noises to disrupt Ecuador’s rest before the big game, aiming to tilt the home advantage further in Mexico’s favour.

Unrelenting Fan Noise

Supporters of the Mexican squad gathered outside the Ecuador team’s accommodation, producing loud chants, music, and general commotion that went on throughout the night. This early morning tactic was designed to stop Ecuador’s players from getting quality sleep before the crucial fixture.

Prepared Ecuador Squad

Despite the disturbance, the Ecuador players were believed to be ready for such tactics. They reportedly used earplugs, noise-cancelling headphones, or white noise machines to counter the noise. With their experience of loud city sounds back home, Ecuadorians are no strangers to sleeping through chaos.

Match Outcome Secures Advantage

The disruptive night arguably paid off for Mexico, which went on to win the game 2-0 against Ecuador, advancing to the next stage of the tournament. Mexican fans’ efforts contributed to their team’s solid performance on home soil.

Mexican Fans Commitment

While the noise strategy may have tired the fans themselves, their dedication highlighted the lengths supporters will go to support their national team during the World Cup. The atmosphere around the Azteca Stadium remained electric throughout the tournament.