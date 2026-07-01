Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FAN MAYHEM Mexico Fans Kept Ecuador Team Awake Outside Hotel Ahead Of World Cup Clash

Mexico Fans Kept Ecuador Team Awake Outside Hotel Ahead Of World Cup Clash

Mexico City played host to a tense night outside the Ecuador national football team’s hotel ahead of their World Cup knockout match at the Azteca Stadium on June 30, 2026. Mexican fans spent the night making loud noises to disrupt Ecuador’s rest before the big game, aiming to tilt the home advantage further in Mexico’s favour.

Unrelenting Fan Noise

Supporters of the Mexican squad gathered outside the Ecuador team’s accommodation, producing loud chants, music, and general commotion that went on throughout the night. This early morning tactic was designed to stop Ecuador’s players from getting quality sleep before the crucial fixture.

Prepared Ecuador Squad

Despite the disturbance, the Ecuador players were believed to be ready for such tactics. They reportedly used earplugs, noise-cancelling headphones, or white noise machines to counter the noise. With their experience of loud city sounds back home, Ecuadorians are no strangers to sleeping through chaos.

Match Outcome Secures Advantage

The disruptive night arguably paid off for Mexico, which went on to win the game 2-0 against Ecuador, advancing to the next stage of the tournament. Mexican fans’ efforts contributed to their team’s solid performance on home soil.

Mexican Fans Commitment

While the noise strategy may have tired the fans themselves, their dedication highlighted the lengths supporters will go to support their national team during the World Cup. The atmosphere around the Azteca Stadium remained electric throughout the tournament.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal After Teenage Boy Assaulted at Carlyon Bay Beach St Austell

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Teenage Boy Assaulted at Carlyon Bay Beach St Austell

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing Suffolk Teenager Spotted In Kent

FIND HIM Police Appeal To Find Missing Suffolk Teenager Spotted In Kent

UK News
Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

SYSTEMIC FAILURE Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

UK News
Caroline Flack’s Brother Paul Found Dead Aged 55

TRAGIC NEWS Caroline Flack’s Brother Paul Found Dead Aged 55

UK News
Mother Dies in Merthyr Tydfil Hammer Attack Murder Suicide

DOMESTIC TRAGEDY Mother Dies in Merthyr Tydfil Hammer Attack Murder Suicide

UK News
Two Arrested Over Worthing Vehicle Scam Targeting Elderly

FRAUD ALERT Two Arrested Over Worthing Vehicle Scam Targeting Elderly

UK News
Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

FAMILY TRAGEDY Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

UK News
Kent Police Search for Missing Margate Man William Sanderson

MISSING PROBE Kent Police Search for Missing Margate Man William Sanderson

UK News
Devon Night Bus Hits 30,000 Passengers Delivering Safe Trips Home

SAFE TRANSPORT Devon Night Bus Hits 30,000 Passengers Delivering Safe Trips Home

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

FATAL FALL Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

UK News
Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

UK News
Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

COURT VERDICT Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

UK News
Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

FATAL CROSSING Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

POLICE CHARGES Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

UK News
Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

UK News
Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

LICENCE CONTROVERSY Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

UK News
Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

UK News
4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

HEIST REALITY 4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

UK News
4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

TRAGIC DROWNING 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

UK News
13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

UK News
Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

FIND HER Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

UK News
Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

UK News
Ministers Admit Uncertainty Over Early Release of Violent Offenders

PRISON RELEASE Ministers Admit Uncertainty Over Early Release of Violent Offenders

UK News
Ministers Admit Uncertainty Over Early Release of Violent Offenders

Ministers Admit Uncertainty Over Early Release of Violent Offenders

UK News
Watch Live