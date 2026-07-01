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TRAGIC DROWNING 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

A 13-year-old boy tragically died after entering the water at Royal Victoria Dock in east London on Monday afternoon. Emergency services including the Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade, Coastguard, and paramedics were called at around 16:15 BST following reports of a person in the dock.

Rapid Emergency Response

The boy was recovered by responders and given first aid on the scene, but was sadly pronounced dead. No other individuals were reported to have entered the water, and police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police Appeal For Respect

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware urged the public to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing distressing content online to respect the boy’s family and protect the investigation. He also expressed gratitude to all emergency personnel and members of the public who assisted.

Fire Brigade Statement

Assistant Commissioner Pamela Oparaocha of the London Fire Brigade described the incident as “a terrible tragedy,” emphasising the devastating impact of the event on the community and emergency services.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death at Royal Victoria Dock. Further updates will be provided as inquiries progress.

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