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SAFETY BOOST Kent Police Launch Best Bar None Safety Scheme in Gravesend Nightlife

Kent Police Launch Best Bar None Safety Scheme in Gravesend Nightlife

Kent Police have launched the Best Bar None safety initiative in Gravesend to work with pubs, clubs and bars to promote safer socialising and reduce alcohol-related crime in the town’s nightlife. The scheme, supported by the Home Office and drinks industry, seeks to raise standards across Gravesend’s evening economy. Licensing officers from Kent Police joined Pubwatch Gravesham, G-Safe and Street Pastors on Wednesday 24 June 2026 to introduce the scheme at Blake’s nightclub, aiming to foster collaboration between venues, police, and the local council.

Boosting Nightlife Safety

Best Bar None accreditation requires venues to demonstrate strong venue management, staff training, customer safety and welfare, as well as community engagement. This ensures a safer, more responsible nighttime environment in Gravesend.

Early Success In Gravesend

District commander Chief Inspector Sarah Rivett highlighted that two venues, The King’s Head and TJ’s, have already earned their accreditation. Several others are actively working towards meeting the scheme’s rigorous standards.

Community And Police Partnership

By joining Best Bar None, venue licence holders commit to close cooperation with police and local businesses to reduce crime and protect community safety within Gravesend’s nightlife scene.

Growing Support

The scheme is expected to expand further, helping Gravesend maintain a busy yet safe evening economy, according to Chief Inspector Rivett.

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