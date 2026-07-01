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BADGE BATTLE Heathrow Security Officer Loses Discrimination Case Over Pro-Palestine Badge

Heathrow Security Officer Loses Discrimination Case Over Pro-Palestine Badge

A Heathrow security officer has lost her discrimination claim after being told to remove a pro-Palestine badge from her staff lanyard. Zara Saiyed argued this request was equivalent to being asked to take off her hijab, claiming racial and religious discrimination at work. The dispute began in November 2023 when a colleague challenged her about the Palestinian flag badge. An Employment Tribunal heard nearly two weeks of evidence before unanimously dismissing all claims against Heathrow Airport Ltd.

Dispute Over Palestinian Badge

Ms Saiyed, a Muslim security officer and former Unite Union rep, lodged a formal grievance claiming that removal of the badge was discrimination. She described it as “tantamount to finding my hijab offensive and insisting on its removal.” The badge displayed the Palestinian flag, representing her identity and beliefs.

Claims Rejected By Tribunal

The tribunal found Heathrow had thoroughly investigated her complaints, held multiple meetings, and sought resolution. Despite Ms Saiyed’s accusations — including that Heathrow was “complicit in the killing of Palestinian babies” — the panel rejected all allegations of direct race or religious discrimination, harassment or victimisation, ruling management actions were workplace dispute responses.

Evidence Questioned

The tribunal criticised Ms Saiyed’s evidence as “susceptible to hyperbole” and found she often misinterpreted or misremembered events. Judges noted she was polite and unlikely to accuse others of racism lightly but concluded much of her testimony was unreliable compared to Heathrow’s contemporaneous documents and witness accounts.

Context Of Wider Airport Policy

The case came amid broader tensions at Heathrow about political symbols worn by staff following the Gaza conflict. In June 2024, five security officers were removed from screening an El Al flight after passenger complaints about Palestinian flags and watermelon badges on uniforms. Heathrow reiterated that only authorised uniform items are permitted to ensure all passengers feel “safe and welcome”.

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