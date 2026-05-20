UK Heatwave Warning: Watch For Hidden Dementia Sign In Elderly

With temperatures set to soar across the UK this bank holiday weekend, families are being urged to spot a hidden health warning in elderly relatives that could signal dementia. Experts warn that older people, especially those with memory problems, face increased risks of overheating and dehydration during the heatwave.

Unusual Clothing Choice

Jo Crossland, Head of Dementia and Lifestyle at Care UK, highlights a surprising early sign of cognitive decline: elderly individuals wearing thick jumpers or heavy layers despite hot weather. “If an older relative puts on a thick jumper in the middle of a heatwave, it could indicate they’re misjudging temperature,” said Jo. This confusion may stem from thyroid issues or early dementia.

Heat Risks Mimic Dementia

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke—such as sudden confusion, dizziness, rapid breathing, and increased falls—can easily be mistaken for worsening dementia. Jo explains, “Heatstroke causes a far more rapid deterioration and can lead to disorientation and lack of coordination similar to dementia symptoms.”

Dehydration Dangers

People living with dementia might not recognise thirst or overheating due to impaired brain functions controlling these signals. This makes them more vulnerable to dehydration. Warning signs include increased confusion, headaches, dry skin, dizziness, and darker, stronger-smelling urine.

Protecting Older Loved Ones

Encourage regular drinking to stay hydrated

Keep homes cool by closing curtains during the day and opening windows at night

Avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, 11am to 3pm

Help relatives dress appropriately for the temperature

Jo Crossland concludes, “Supporting someone to dress suitably and maintain hydration can make a significant difference in their safety and comfort during the heatwave.” Families should remain vigilant and prepared as Britain bakes in soaring temperatures.