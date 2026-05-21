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SEARCH UNDERWAY Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

Devon and Cornwall Police are urgently searching for 27-year-old Parth Shahi, who was reported missing after last being seen on New North Road, Exeter, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday 20 May 2026. Officers are deeply concerned for his welfare as enquiries continue.

Searches Underway In Exeter

Parth was last spotted in Exeter but has known links to nearby Sidmouth. Police and emergency services are actively conducting searches in both locations to locate him.

Detailed Description Released

Parth is described as an Indian man, approximately 5ft 11in tall with a medium build. He has black hair styled short on the sides and up on top, a short black beard, and multiple ear piercings—three in his left ear and one in his right.

Police Appeal For Information

Officers are urging anyone who has seen Parth or has information about his whereabouts to contact police immediately. Calls should be made to 999, quoting incident reference number 50260127909.

Community Awareness Crucial

The search highlights the importance of community vigilance in cases of missing persons. Police are relying on local residents and visitors to come forward and support efforts to bring Parth home safely.

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