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Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

Five men were sentenced to a total of 107 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya, 21, in Walworth on 14 April 2025. The Metropolitan Police launched an extensive investigation, reviewing over 1,500 hours of CCTV footage, leading to their convictions. Sentencing took place at the Old Bailey on 20 May following an 11-week trial.  

Long Sentences Handed Down

  • Joseph Jimenez, 22, was given life with a minimum of 22 years
  • Angel Gonzalez Angulo, 19, has been living for a minimum of 21 years
  • Bryan Villada Hernandez, 20, life with a minimum of 21 years
  • Zozoro Mohamed Olivier Boizo, 21, life with a minimum of 21 years
  • Christian Batista Gonzalez, 22, life with minimum of 22 years

Met Police Praise Community Support

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn stated the group acted with “brutality and reckless violence” during a sustained attack on Giovanny. She thanked the Walworth community for their vital support in providing eyewitness accounts that helped build the case.   Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

Victim’s Mother’s Emotional Statement

“My son was innocent and was not involved in any fighting that evening,” Giovanny’s mother said. “He was attacked without provocation and was not carrying a weapon. I thank the police for their dedication and support during this difficult time.”

Attack And Investigation Details

Police were called on 14 April at 9:16pm to reports of a knife fight near Hillingdon Street and Langdale Close, SE17. Giovanny was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at 10:07pm. The suspects chased him through an alleyway before attacking. Arrests followed swiftly, with Hernandez detained at the scene after forensic evidence linked him to the crime. Additional arrests for the other men occurred after a thorough probe of CCTV footage, mobile phone messages, and tracking of clothing changes and movements.

Cross-border Manhunt Ends

One suspect fled the UK but was arrested near Barcelona and extradited back to London. Others were arrested across London and Chichester as police closed in on all five men responsible.

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