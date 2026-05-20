Wes Streeting Urges Labour Course Change to Stop Reform Electoral Threat

Wes Streeting, who resigned as UK Health Secretary last week, delivered a powerful speech in the House of Commons on Wednesday, warning that Labour is losing the fight against nationalism. Speaking amid ongoing party tensions, Streeting urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to step down, saying that without a change in direction, Labour risks handing power to the Reform Party.

Streetings Stark Warning

Addressing MPs, Streeting said: “We are in the fight of our lives against nationalism, and it is a fight that we are currently losing.” He warned that continuing on the current path could hand “the keys of No 10 to Reform,” an outcome he said Labour must avoid at all costs.

Leadership Challenge Looms

The former health secretary’s criticism adds fuel to the mounting pressure on Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been confirmed as Labour’s candidate in the upcoming Makerfield by-election and is reportedly preparing to challenge Starmer in a future leadership contest. Streeting has also declared his intention to stand in any such contest.

Calls For Unity

In his Commons speech, Streeting called for policies focused on “decent jobs, strong public services, safe communities, a place we can call home.” He stressed that asylum seekers fleeing war were not to blame for the cost-of-living crisis, stating: “The nurse from Nigeria is not the enemy of the factory worker in Newcastle.” He condemned division as “the oldest trick in politics” and urged a renewal of social bonds across the UK.

Starmer Vows To Fight On

Despite the internal unrest, Prime Minister Starmer insisted he would not resign and is committed to leading Labour into the next general election. Rebuffing speculation about his future, he said: “No, we’ve got a lot of work to do. I do want to fight the next election.” He described the upcoming Makerfield by-election as “a fight between Labour and Reform.”

Political Stakes Set To Rise

As Sir Keir weighs his position amid growing challenges, reports suggest he spent the weekend at his Chequers retreat considering whether to quit voluntarily or face a leadership battle with Andy Burnham. The coming months will be critical for Labour as it confronts both internal division and external political threats.