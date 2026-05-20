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FATAL COLLISION Dangerous Driver Jailed for Killing Sittingbourne Motorcyclist

Dangerous Driver Jailed for Killing Sittingbourne Motorcyclist

A dangerous driver has been jailed for causing the death of a motorcyclist in Sittingbourne. On 23 April 2022 at 3.20pm, Collette Gibson stopped abruptly without warning on the A249 Maidstone Road near the Key Street roundabout. A following car collided with her Vauxhall Zafira, and the motorcyclist behind then crashed into the rear vehicle. The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jury Finds Driver Guilty

Gibson, 55, from Lime Close, South Ockendon, Essex, denied causing death by dangerous driving at Maidstone Crown Court. However, the jury returned a guilty verdict on 25 March. She was sentenced to five years in prison on 20 May 2026.

Driving Ban And Re-test

The court disqualified Gibson from driving for four and a half years. She must complete an extended driving test before regaining her licence.

Police Statement On Incident

“Gibson’s actions resulted in a man’s death through no fault of his own,” said Detective Constable Sara Capozzi. “She consistently denied the charge and disputed witness accounts, forcing the victim’s family to relive the tragedy in court. We are satisfied justice has been served, and hope this brings closure to the family.”

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