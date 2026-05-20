17-Year-Old Arrested in Stafford Attempted Murder Investigation

Staffordshire Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Stafford on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing incident in the town on 19 May. The suspect remains in custody as detectives drive forward the investigation.

Key Breakthrough Made

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Fitzgerald described the arrest as a significant advance. Specialist teams have been assigned to support the fast-moving inquiry.

Victims Status Critical

The male victim is in a critical but stable condition in hospital. Police family liaison officers are actively supporting his relatives.

Community Cooperation Crucial

Officers thanked the public for providing information and CCTV footage to aid the probe. However, they cautioned against using AI-enhanced image tools, which could jeopardise legal proceedings.

Second Suspect Released

A 30-year-old man initially questioned has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

How To Assist the Police

Witnesses or anyone with relevant information are urged to report via the dedicated police portal or contact Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111.