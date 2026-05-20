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RACING DRIVERS Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

Two motorists have been sentenced following a high-speed race that ended with a Vauxhall Corsa smashing into a tree on the A271 near Battle, East Sussex, on 3 March 2024. Police investigating the crash found the car’s speedometer locked at 86mph on a 60mph road. The driver, 20-year-old Miller Watts from Catsfield, suffered serious injuries including a fractured skull. The second driver, 20-year-old Charlie Young from Stone Cross, was also racing but not directly involved in the crash.

Dangerous Racing Convictions

Both men pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 27 April. They each received a 12-month community order, 120 hours of unpaid work, and a 12-month driving ban. Additionally, they must pass an extended driving test before regaining their licences and pay £199 in court costs.

High-speed Impact

The collision caused the Corsa’s engine to be thrown an estimated 50 metres from the vehicle. The force of the impact was severe, with investigators highlighting the dangers of excessive speed on rural roads.

Police Warning On Reckless Driving

PC Steve Kimber from the Roads Policing Unit said, “Roads are not designed for racing,” stressing the potential for fatal consequences. He called the incident “extremely fortunate” as no serious fatalities occurred and urged drivers to prioritise safety.

Legal Consequences For Speeding

This case highlights the strict penalties for dangerous driving in the UK, particularly on single-carriageway roads where speed limits are enforced to protect lives.

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