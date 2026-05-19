Man Jailed for Stalking Woman with 600 Calls in Newcastle-under-Lyme

A 48-year-old man from Newcastle-under-Lyme has been jailed after stalking a woman by calling her approximately 600 times in one year, along with sending texts, emails, and bank transfers. Andrew Vaughan was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday 18 May 2026 for stalking, assault, and threatening to share intimate images.

Relentless Harassment

Between April 2025 and April 2026, Vaughan made hundreds of calls and messages to the victim, relentlessly attempting to contact her despite no invitation.

Violent Home Invasion

On 14 March 2026, Vaughan forced his way into the woman’s home, verbally abused her, slapped her across the face, and gripped her wrists tightly while throwing his phone at her.

Intimate Image Threat

Shortly after the attack, Vaughan threatened to send an intimate photo of the victim to her mother as a form of intimidation.

Police Action And Justice

PC Steven Cartwright of the Staffordshire Moorlands local policing team led the investigation. He praised the victim’s bravery in reporting the incidents, which led to Vaughan admitting his offences and receiving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.