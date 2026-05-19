Woman on Trial for 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in South London

A 67-year-old woman faces manslaughter charges for the death of her five-year-old stepdaughter, Andrea Bernard, in Thornton Heath, south London, on 6 June 1978. Janice Nix, formerly Janice Thomas, denied the allegations during her ongoing trial at the Old Bailey. The case was reopened after Andrea’s older brother contacted police in 2022, overturning the initial conclusion of a tragic accident.

Tearful Court Admission

Nix broke down as she told the jury she pulled Andrea from a scalding bath after hearing her scream. She admitted giving a false account at the original inquest when she claimed Andrea bathed alone before complaining of itchy legs and collapsing. “I was in a panic because I hadn’t been supervising her,” she said. “I realised I had done something I shouldn’t have done; I should have been with Andrea. I was young, and I was clearly not thinking.”

Allegations Of Abuse

Prosecutors allege that Nix was violent towards Andrea and her brother Desmond, and that placing Andrea in the hot bath was a form of punishment that led to fatal burns. Nix denies all charges, including cruelty towards Desmond between 1975 and 1978, when he was aged seven to nine.

Background To Case Review

The death was initially treated as an accident for over 40 years until Desmond Bernard contacted the police in 2022, prompting the reopening of the investigation and the current manslaughter charge.

Trial Underway At Old Bailey

The trial continues at the Old Bailey, where jurors will consider the evidence against Janice Nix, who resides in Clapham, south London.