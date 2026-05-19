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POSTION OF TRUST Bexley Support Worker Jailed for Stealing from Vulnerable Man to Fund Gambling

Bexley Support Worker Jailed for Stealing from Vulnerable Man to Fund Gambling

James Huxted, 41, a support worker in Bexley employed by Agincare, has been sentenced to ten months in prison for stealing nearly £2,000 from a 63-year-old man with learning difficulties. The theft occurred last year at a supported living facility, with police confirming Huxted’s repeated misuse of the victim’s bank card. The case was heard at Woolwich Crown Court on May 15, highlighting the serious impact on the vulnerable victim.

Repeated Theft Revealed

Authorities uncovered that Huxted had withdrawn £1,600 over six occasions within one month, despite the victim raising concerns about missing money. Initially suspected of taking up to £16,000, police could only verify around £2,000 linked to Huxted. The defendant admitted the fraud, confessing his addiction to gambling and claiming some stolen funds were used to cover his rent.

Victims Decline Confirmed

The victim, who previously lived semi-independently, has suffered a significant decline following the thefts. A care manager described the victim’s emotional devastation as akin to a bereavement, noting increased anxiety, heavier drinking, and reduced independence.

Judge Condemns Abuse Of Trust

Judge Charlotte Welsh called the offence a “gross abuse of trust,” stressing the repeated nature of the thefts and their damaging consequences. She emphasised the need for an immediate custodial sentence to deter similar future conduct.

Defendant Shows Remorse

Defending barrister Graham Blower shared that Huxted is profoundly ashamed and has paid back £400 to the victim, with plans to repay the remainder. Huxted was dismissed by his employer and now works in manual labour. The court heard his gambling addiction fueled the crime.

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