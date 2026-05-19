Ipswich Woman Jailed for Attempted Arson and Threats at Support Centre

A 22-year-old woman from Felixstowe has been jailed for four years after attempting to start a fire at a support centre in Ipswich last October, while people were present. Kerri Keen-Watts appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on 8 May, having pleaded guilty to attempted arson with intent to endanger life and sending threatening messages. The case highlights serious dangers faced by support workers in the area.

Attempted Fire At Ipswich Centre

On 30 October at around 11.20am, Keen-Watts gained entry to a support centre on Museum Street by falsely claiming an appointment and wearing a disguise. Despite being banned from the premises, she was recognised and asked to leave before spreading ethanol—a flammable liquid—on the floor and threatening to “light them all up.” Multiple attempts to ignite matches failed after staff intervened and confiscated the matches.

Threatening Messages Sent

Shortly after leaving the centre, Keen-Watts sent threatening text messages to a youth worker based at a different location. Her texts included warnings such as “YOU’RE NEXT” and references to failed attempts to set fire at a separate building. Investigators noted her clear intent to cause distress across multiple support sites.

Police Response And Court Action

Officers arrested Keen-Watts about an hour after the incident. At court, she also received a five-year restraining order banning her from entering the street of the targeted centre, contacting affected workers, or carrying any items capable of starting fires in public.

Police Praise Workers Bravery

“Kerri Keen-Watts’ actions were incredibly dangerous and could have resulted in serious harm. The swift intervention by support workers likely prevented a fire and worse outcomes,” said Detective Inspector Tristram Singh.

Her sentencing underscores the risks some workers face and the importance of quick action and police vigilance in protecting community services.