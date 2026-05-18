Keir Starmer Vows to Fight On Amid Labour Leadership Pressure

Sir Keir Starmer has firmly declared he will not step down from his role despite rising calls for his departure, insisting he will continue to lead the Labour Party and fight the next general election. Speaking on Monday, the Prime Minister refused to set a timetable for leaving Number 10 amid speculation that Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting could challenge his leadership.

Starmers Defiant Stand

Asked if his premiership was over, Starmer responded, “No, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” reaffirming his commitment to serving the country and the voters who put him in office. He emphasised he was focused on delivering for the public, who want swift change following recent local election frustrations.

Makerfield By-election Stakes

Starmer pledged his full support for Labour’s candidate in the upcoming Makerfield by-election, set to take place next month. The seat will see Labour facing a strong challenge from Reform UK, with the Greater manchester/">Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham preparing to contest as a stepping stone for a potential leadership bid.

Deputy’s Warning And Support

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy warned that internal party disputes risk losing Labour the next general election. He praised Starmer’s resilience and confirmed he would stand beside him, stressing, “There will be no timetables. What there is is getting on with the business of Government.”

Leadership Challenges Loom

Despite public vows to stay, Starmer is reportedly privately weighing whether he would defend his leadership if challenged. Labour faces a turbulent period with rising leadership hopefuls and mounting calls for change after poor local election results.

Brexit Divide Intensifies

The Labour Party remains officially committed to its Brexit position, rejecting calls for a return to the EU customs union or single market. Nevertheless, contenders Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting have indicated differing views on rejoining the EU, adding to internal tensions ahead of a critical by-election and potential leadership contests.