Mother Dies in Bristol Home Explosion Linked to Ex Partner

A 35-year-old mother, Jo Shaw, died from blast injuries after a hand grenade explosion at her home in Sterncourt Road, Bristol, on 3 May. Avon and Somerset Police are treating the incident as a deliberate act linked to her former partner, Ryan Kelly, 41, who also died in the blast.

Explosion At Bristol Home

Neighbours reported that Kelly forced his way into the property and detonated a hand grenade in what is believed to be a murder-suicide attempt. Emergency services arrived shortly after the 6.30am blast, evacuating nearby residents and searching the area with Army assistance.

Mother’s Final Act Of Protection

Before the explosion, Ms Shaw managed to send her child outside to safety amid a serious argument with Kelly. Police recorded her death as a homicide, noting she sustained fatal fragmentation blast injuries.

Police Confirm Deliberate Act

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they are not seeking further suspects and are investigating the cause as deliberate. Three others, including a child, sustained minor injuries in the blast.

Family Tribute To Jo Shaw

Ms Shaw’s family described her as warm, kind, and brave, praising her heroic efforts to protect her child. They stressed her memory will live on for her strength and love in the face of tragedy.

Background On Ryan Kelly

Kelly was known locally and previously jailed for five years in 2015 for conspiracy to supply cocaine as part of a criminal gang. Police conducted a search of Kelly’s Speedwell residence following the incident but found no need for further evacuations.