Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

Jurors at Liverpool Crown Court have been told they may return majority verdicts as they deliberate the assault trial involving brothers Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, both from Rochdale. The siblings stand accused of assaulting PC Zachary Marsden following a series of incidents at Manchester Airport on 23 July 2024. The trial is significant due to the violent nature of the alleged offences and the injuries sustained by the officer.

Background Attack

The court heard the brothers went to Manchester Airport to collect their mother. An earlier confrontation took place in a Starbucks inside the terminal, where Mohammed Amaaz assaulted Abdulkareem Ismaeil after a dispute reportedly involving racial abuse against their mother during her flight from Pakistan via Qatar.

Assault On Officers

Following the Starbucks altercation, the defendants were linked to an assault on three police officers at a pay station in Terminal Two. Mohammed Amaaz was previously convicted in relation to assaults against Abdulkareem Ismaeil and two female officers, PC Ellie Cook and PC Lydia Ward, the latter suffering a broken nose and significant bleeding.

Focus On Pc Marsden

Both brothers face charges of assaulting PC Zachary Marsden, who was reportedly left with post-concussion syndrome, including severe headaches, dizziness, forgetfulness, speech issues, as well as bruising and swelling. During the struggle, PC Marsden kicked and stamped on Mohammed Amaaz’s head.

Jury Deliberation Update

The jury, composed of eight women and four men, began deliberations on 12 May 2024 and continued over several days. On 15 May, Judge Neil Flewitt KC informed the panel they could now accept majority verdicts with agreement from at least ten jurors. Deliberations are set to resume on 20 May.

Defendants Plea

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad, both of Tarnside Close, Rochdale, deny all charges of assaulting PC Marsden and causing actual bodily harm.