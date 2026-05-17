Body of 38-Year-Old Man Found on Devon Beach as RNLI Launch Search

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the discovery of a man’s body on a Devon beach on May 17, 2026. Emergency crews, including the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), were involved in the search before the grim discovery. The man, aged 38, was found after concerns were raised for his welfare.

Emergency Search Launched

Emergency services were called after reports of a man in distress on the beach. The RNLI joined the police in the search operation along the Devon coastline.

Tragic Discovery

After extensive searching, the body of the 38-year-old man was found. Police have not released any further details regarding the circumstances of his death.

Investigation Underway

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation, urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist their inquiries.