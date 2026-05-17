Man in 50s Stabbed After Fight in Catford Supermarket Car Park

Police were called at 5.50pm on May 15 after reports of a stabbing following a fight in the car park of a supermarket on Thomas’ Lane, Catford. The Metropolitan Police, london/">London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene where a man in his 50s was found with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made so far as investigations continue.

Swift Emergency Response

Officers arrived promptly alongside paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance at the supermarket car park after the 999 call. The discovery of the stabbed man in his 50s led to immediate medical attention and hospital transfer.

Victim’s Condition Stable

Following assessment at the hospital, the man’s injuries were confirmed to be non-life-changing, giving hope for a full recovery despite the serious nature of the assault.

Police Appeal For Information

“There have been no arrests at this stage. Enquiries continue, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact 101 quoting 6365/15MAY or, to remain anonymous, independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.” – Metropolitan Police Spokesperson

Ongoing Investigation

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the fight that led to the stabbing. They are urging witnesses or anyone with details to come forward as the investigation unfolds.