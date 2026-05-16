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TRAINER FOUND Major Search Underway After 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton Goes Missing in Barnstaple

Major Search Underway After 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton Goes Missing in Barnstaple

Police and emergency teams in Devon and Cornwall have launched a major search after 14-year-old Taylor Charlton went missing in Barnstaple on 8 May. Taylor was last seen at around 10:40pm near Tesco in the Seven Brethren area. Concerns are growing that he may have entered the River Taw, where search efforts are heavily focused.

Search Focuses on the River Taw

Authorities have found a pair of shoes believed to belong to Taylor near the river, prompting detectives to concentrate the search there. HM Coastguard and accredited police advisers are involved in a coordinated operation to thoroughly comb the area.

Public Warning Issued

Inspecting Officer Andy Wills has urged the public to stay away from the search zone. He warned against any water-based activities that could disrupt the operation or endanger lives. Drone flights are also banned over the site while the search continues.

Community Support With Caution

While police appreciate community support, they have asked people not to approach dangerous river areas or spread unverified speculation on social media. Taylor’s family have been kept informed of all developments.

Police Appeal For Information

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, including dash-cam, doorbell, or CCTV footage, to contact Devon and Cornwall Police quoting reference 50260117084 to support the ongoing investigation.

Taylors Description

  • Age: 14 years old
  • Height: Approximately 5ft 8ins
  • Build: Muscular
  • Hair: Dark brown with a moustache
  • Last seen wearing: Bright blue fitted top, jeans, bright blue Nike shoes

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