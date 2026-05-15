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FATAL COLLISION Barnet Police Appeal After Fatal Two-Car Crash on Whetstone High Road

Barnet Police Appeal After Fatal Two-Car Crash on Whetstone High Road

Police in Barnet have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses following a fatal two-car collision on Thursday, 14 May, around 11.30pm. The crash involved a Volkswagen Golf and a Nissan Qashqai at the junction of Whetstone High Road and Chandos Avenue. Emergency teams, including London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, attended the scene where a man in his 20s, the front passenger of the Volkswagen, was pronounced dead. Two rear passengers, a man and a woman also in their 20s, were hospitalised with serious injuries but remain stable. The Volkswagen’s 20-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently receiving hospital treatment. The Nissan driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

Serious Arrest Made

The Volkswagen driver remains in hospital but is in police custody, facing charges linked to dangerous driving, causing death and injury.

Emergency Response Detailed

Police officers worked alongside London Ambulance and Air Ambulance crews at the scene to provide urgent medical aid, but sadly, the front passenger could not be saved.

Witnesses Urgently Needed

Detective Inspector John Millward of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit appealed for anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage to come forward to assist the investigation.

  • Call 101 quoting CAD 8744/14MAY26
  • Or contact North Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness line on 0207 960 8044

Support For Families

Specialist officers are offering support to the deceased man’s family and to others affected by this tragic incident.

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