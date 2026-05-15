Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 65-year-old woman was found dead at a home on Durrington Lane, Durrington. Police and emergency services responded at around 7:50pm on Thursday, 14 May, following concerns for the woman’s welfare. The man, also from Durrington, is in custody, also suspected of assaulting a police officer. Officers confirmed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Tragic Discovery In Durrington

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene following the emergency response. Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama, from the Major Crime Team, called the event “tragic” and confirmed the investigation is in its early, fast-moving stages.

Durrington Appeal

Extensive enquiries are ongoing as officers work to establish the full circumstances of the woman’s death. Authorities have assured the public that the incident is believed to be isolated.

Local Reassurance Issued

Police say there is no wider threat to the community and they are not seeking any other suspects at this time. An increased police presence remains in the area as investigations continue.

Public Appeal For Information

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact police online or call 101, quoting Operation Bucklow.