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POLICE PRAISE Former Swindon Teacher Jailed Nine Years for Abusing Boys

Former Swindon Teacher Jailed Nine Years for Abusing Boys

A former teacher and archery coach from Swindon has been jailed for nine years after admitting to abusing three boys. Chris Fox, 39, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 4 June 2026 following charges relating to grooming and sexual abuse during his time working at various schools and running a local archery club.

Manipulative Abuse Exposed

Fox exploited his role as a teacher to groom young victims, offering gifts to gain trust and abusing his position to sexually exploit children. Judge Jason Taylor described Fox’s actions as “cynical and manipulative,” highlighting the betrayal of trust for his own gratification.

Sentencing Details

Fox received a nine-year sentence, of which he will serve five years and three months in custody. The remaining three years and nine months will be served on an extended licence. Additionally, he will be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to restrict contact with children.

Police Praise Brave Victims

Detective Constable Lucy Hartshorn said: “Fox abused his profession and position of trust meant to protect vulnerable children. He manipulated his victims to normalise the abuse, controlling their sexual awakening for his own desires. The bravery of the victims, now young men, has allowed us to bring him to justice and protect others from harm.”

Support For Victims

Wiltshire Police have provided links to support services and advice for victims of sexual abuse. Anyone with concerns or seeking help can visit the Wiltshire Police support page for guidance on reporting offences and getting support.

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