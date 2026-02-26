Watch Live
PERSON HIT BY A TRAIN Emergency Services Incident Blocks Rail Lines Between Surbiton and Wimbledon Causing Major Disruption

Rail passengers travelling through south west London are facing significant disruption this afternoon after emergency...

Published: 3:18 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 3:18 pm February 26, 2026

Rail passengers travelling through south west London are facing significant disruption this afternoon after emergency services responded to an incident near the railway between Surbiton and Wimbledon.

According to travel alerts issued to passengers, all lines through the affected section are currently blocked while emergency crews deal with the situation. Services running through the area may be cancelled, delayed or revised, with disruption expected to continue until at least 6pm.

Commuters reported trains being held at stations and routes diverted, with some passengers advised to seek alternative travel arrangements where possible. Station staff are assisting customers, and travellers have been urged to use help points or speak directly to railway personnel for onward journey advice.

In a message circulated to passengers, operators apologised for the inconvenience, stating: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Surbiton and Wimbledon, all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed, and it remains unclear whether there have been any injuries.

Passengers are advised to check before travelling and allow extra time for their journeys while the disruption remains in place.

Updates are expected once the incident has been resolved or further information becomes available.

More news from Wimbledon

