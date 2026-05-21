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BOMB PLOT Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for constructing a homemade pipe bomb and placing it under a car in Borehamwood. Robert Kovacs of Edgware was convicted of attempted murder, making an explosive substance with intent, and intending to cause an explosion. The sentencing took place at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday 21 May following his guilty verdict.

Planned Explosion Plot

HHJ Mann KC described the crime as “a pre-planned real attempt to kill someone using a bomb,” emphasising that Kovacs crafted the device to detonate and cause lethal harm.

Device Found Under Car

The pipe bomb was found in August last year beneath a vehicle parked on a driveway in Cowley Hill, Borehamwood. Police responded to reports of the suspicious object, evacuating nearby homes as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit safely examined the homemade device.

Major Crime Unit Investigation

Kovacs, who was known to the intended victim, was arrested two days after the discovery. An extensive investigation followed, led by detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (BCH MCU). He has remained in custody since being remanded immediately after arrest.

Police Praise Sentence

“This was a deliberate, targeted and extremely dangerous act that had the potential to cause serious harm or death,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Caeva Taylor. “It was incredibly fortunate that the device was discovered before it detonated. I welcome the conviction and sentence handed down, which reflects the seriousness of these offences, and I hope that the intended victim and their family have some reassurance that he will remain in prison for a considerable period of time.”

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