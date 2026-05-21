UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

The UK is bracing for an exceptional heatwave this Bank Holiday weekend, with temperatures expected to soar to a scorching 33°C in southern England and the Midlands. The Met Office forecasts rising temperatures from Thursday as a high-pressure system brings settled, sunny weather for much of the country, except for cooler and cloudier conditions with some showers over western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Heatwave Peaks Monday

Temperatures will climb through the weekend, reaching roughly 30°C on Saturday, 32°C on Sunday, and peaking at 33°C on Monday. This means the current May and spring UK temperature records, including the 32.8°C record set in 1944, are expected to be broken. The heat will mainly affect southern and central England, with some areas of Wales also seeing high temperatures.

Cause Of Rising Temperatures

The surge in heat is primarily driven by strengthening high pressure rather than hot air from southern Europe or North Africa. The compressed sinking air under high pressure warms up via adiabatic compression, raising surface temperatures significantly. While much of the air originates from the Atlantic, it heats as it descends, creating the hot spells that dominate UK summers.

Safety Advice For The Heat

With many expected to spend time outdoors or at the coast, emergency services urge the public to be cautious. The British Red Cross">Red Cross advises taking precautions such as wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and resting in the shade to avoid dehydration, sunburn, or heatstroke. The Met Office also recommends checking local beach and weather forecasts via their app to remain safe, especially given the cool sea temperatures ranging from 9°C near Scotland to 13°C around the southwest.

Climate Change Impact

Experts confirm this heatwave is consistent with climate change effects, making record-breaking May temperatures more likely. A Met Office study shows the chance of surpassing the 32.8°C May record has tripled compared to a natural climate scenario, turning a once-in-100-year event into a roughly once-in-33-year event. For the latest updates, visit the Met Office website or use their mobile app.