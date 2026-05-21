Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Ellesmere Port

Md Muhon, 31, of Oldfield Road, Ellesmere Port, has been jailed for 26 weeks after sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Whitby Road. The incident took place at around 3.15pm on Saturday, 21 March 2026. Police attended the scene after the victim reported the assault, where Muhon was promptly identified and arrested.

Details Of The Assault

Muhon approached the teenage girl who was sitting on a wall and sat beside her. He then touched her thigh and lower back over her clothing and questioned her age before the girl left the area and contacted authorities.

Swift Police Action

Officers arrived quickly at Whitby Road and found Muhon still present at the scene. He was arrested shortly after, following eyewitness reports and the victim’s statement.

Court Verdict

Chester Magistrates’ Court sentenced Muhon on Monday 18 May 2026 after he was found guilty of sexual assault. The 26-week jail term marks the conclusion of the case.