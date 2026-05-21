Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TEEN SEX ATTACK Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Ellesmere Port

Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Ellesmere Port

  Md Muhon, 31, of Oldfield Road, Ellesmere Port, has been jailed for 26 weeks after sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Whitby Road. The incident took place at around 3.15pm on Saturday, 21 March 2026. Police attended the scene after the victim reported the assault, where Muhon was promptly identified and arrested.

Details Of The Assault

Muhon approached the teenage girl who was sitting on a wall and sat beside her. He then touched her thigh and lower back over her clothing and questioned her age before the girl left the area and contacted authorities.

Swift Police Action

Officers arrived quickly at Whitby Road and found Muhon still present at the scene. He was arrested shortly after, following eyewitness reports and the victim’s statement.

Court Verdict

Chester Magistrates’ Court sentenced Muhon on Monday 18 May 2026 after he was found guilty of sexual assault. The 26-week jail term marks the conclusion of the case.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Andrew Malkinson Slams Legal Fee Deductions from Miscarriage Compensation

JUSTICE FIGHT

UK News
Three Men Jailed For Sexual Offences Committed More Than 20 Years Ago

COURT JUSTICE Three Men Jailed For Sexual Offences Committed More Than 20 Years Ago

UK News
Swindon Paedophile Used AI for Sexual Images of Five Children

AI TECH ABUSE Swindon Paedophile Used AI for Sexual Images of Five Children

UK News
Isa Jakupi jailed for drug supply and driving offences in Aylesbury

POLICE DRUGS STOP Isa Jakupi jailed for drug supply and driving offences in Aylesbury

UK News
Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

JUSTICE PAID Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

UK News
Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

GRANDMOTHER KILLED Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

UK News
Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

POLICE BUST Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

UK News

GANG SENTANCED Willesden Gang Members Jailed For Life Over Michelle Sadio Murder

UK News
Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

COURT DEADLOCK Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped At Knifepoint In Bowdon Cheshire Arrest Made

KIDNAP ARREST 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped At Knifepoint In Bowdon Cheshire Arrest Made

UK News
15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped At Knifepoint In Bowdon Cheshire Arrest Made

15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped At Knifepoint In Bowdon Cheshire Arrest Made

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station

FIND ANDREW Police Appeal for Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station

Police Appeal for Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station

UK News
Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

UK News
Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

GRAVES VANDALS Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

UK News
Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

UK News
Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

FIND MICHAEL Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

UK News
Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

UK News
Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

FATAL COLLISION Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

Breaking News, UK News
Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Assault Blocks New Road Dagenham as Police Seal Off Area

POLICE PROBE Assault Blocks New Road Dagenham as Police Seal Off Area

UK News
Assault Blocks New Road Dagenham as Police Seal Off Area

Assault Blocks New Road Dagenham as Police Seal Off Area

UK News
How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

UK News
How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

UK News
Dappy Accused of Deadbeat Dad Claims and Reported to HMRC for Tax Fraud

FAMILY FEUD Dappy Accused of Deadbeat Dad Claims and Reported to HMRC for Tax Fraud

UK News
Dappy Accused of Deadbeat Dad Claims and Reported to HMRC for Tax Fraud

Dappy Accused of Deadbeat Dad Claims and Reported to HMRC for Tax Fraud

UK News
Watch Live