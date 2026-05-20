Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

A 52-year-old man has been jailed after police discovered cocaine and cannabis in his vehicle and home following a stop in Atherstone, Warwickshire. The seizure came after officers from Warwickshire Police’s Atherstone Safer Neighbourhood Team were alerted by local council CCTV operators on 8 January regarding suspected cigarette sales from a car.

Council CCTV Tip-off

Atherstone Council CCTV operators notified the police of a man reportedly selling cigarettes illegally from his vehicle near the town’s bus station, prompting a swift police response.

Vehicle Search Uncovers Drugs

Police Community Support Officers intercepted a white Ford Fiesta driven by Ajet Rama. A search of the vehicle revealed the presence of cocaine and cannabis, leading to further investigation.

Further Home Discovery

Subsequent searches of Rama’s home confirmed more drugs were found, resulting in his arrest and prosecution.

Jail Sentence Delivered

Following court proceedings, Rama was sentenced to prison for drug offences linked to the possession and distribution uncovered during the stop and search operation.