Katie Price Shares Final Texts Amid Husband Lee Andrews’ Dubai Kidnap Claim

Katie Price insists her husband Lee Andrews has been kidnapped in Dubai after a string of disturbing messages and a bizarre disappearance that has left loved ones baffled. Lee, 43, vanished last week while preparing to fly from Dubai to the UK to appear with Katie on Good Morning Britain. Ten days after his last contact, UK police and the British Embassy in Dubai have launched a missing person investigation amid growing fears for his safety.

Final Text Messages Reveal Distress

Katie shared the last texts Lee sent her on May 14, including a chilling message saying, “Been arrested, I’ll be in touch, I’m ok xx,” followed by vague claims of being held at a “black site” and confined in a van. Lee also provided the contact number of his father in Dubai as an emergency point of contact. Katie believes these communications prove he has been kidnapped.

Unsettling Facetime Call

The drama escalated on May 13 when Lee made a frantic FaceTime call to Katie. He appeared hooded and with his hands tied in the back of an old van, whispering, “they’re coming for me,” before the call abruptly ended. This was the last visual contact Katie had with him.

Official Missing Person Inquiry

Following Lee’s failure to board his scheduled flight to the UK and subsequent lack of contact, his family reported him missing to the British Embassy in Dubai on May 17. The Dubai CID has since opened an inquiry, while reports emerged on May 18 that Lee is believed to be hiding in a rundown villa, contradicting theories of outright abduction.

Katie Stands By Lee Amid

Despite mounting speculation, Katie denies any involvement in Lee’s disappearance and remains publicly supportive. A source close to her told The Sun, “This is NOT a publicity stunt – as if she needs any more PR – and no matter what Lee has or hasn’t done, she still loves him.” Katie’s urgent posts and sharing of Lee’s texts underscore her bafflement and concern as the mystery deepens.

Ongoing Search And Public Concern

With Lee Andrews still missing, police efforts continue, and fans have been urged to share any information. The unusual circumstances surrounding his disappearance, combined with his final cryptic messages, have sparked wide public attention and concern across social media and news platforms.