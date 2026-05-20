Edinburgh Man Jailed for Fatal Knife Attack on Wife

Momodou Bobb, 56, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after stabbing his wife, Ndata Bobb, to death at their home on Restalrig Avenue. The tragic attack happened on 28 August last year, with emergency services called following reports of a violent fight. Police found Bobb calm but bloodstained, and his wife suffering fatal injuries, including a severed jugular vein.

Frenzied Knife Assault

Ndata Bobb was stabbed at least 22 times in an attack described by Lady Haldane as “undoubtedly frenzied”. The wounds covered her face, neck, chest, abdomen, back, arms, and included defensive injuries. A fatal cut to her neck caused her death, despite paramedics detecting faint heart activity initially.

Children Present During Attack

The court heard the couple’s four children were in their bedrooms during the stabbing. The brutal incident left the family devastated, while Bobb’s defence counsel noted he was distraught over the effect on his children.

No Explanation Offered

Sentencing Bobb to a minimum of 16 years and eight months before parole eligibility, Lady Haldane said no credible reason was given for the violence. Bobb pleaded guilty to murder aggravated by abuse of a partner. He denied any history of domestic abuse and faces possible deportation.

Police Describe Killing As Senseless

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait called the murder “heartbreaking and senseless”, highlighting the devastating impact on the family. Two bloodstained knives were recovered at the scene, and Bobb suffered serious hand injuries, claiming the knife had “slipped”.

Background Of The Couple

Originally from Gambia, Bobb moved to the UK in 1995 and was granted indefinite leave to remain in 2002. His wife, also Gambian-born, relocated to Scotland in 2018 after her first husband’s death.