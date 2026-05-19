Mother Faces Verdict over Baby Eliza’s Fatal Injuries in Telford Trial

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court has retired to consider its verdict in the case of Sarah Ngaba, the 32-year-old mother accused of causing catastrophic head injuries to her baby daughter Eliza in Telford. The injuries, inflicted in November 2019, left Eliza vulnerable to infection and led to her death at Princess Royal Hospital on 15 August 2022. Ngaba admits causing the “dreadful, life-shortening and life-limiting” injuries but denies murder, pleading guilty instead to infanticide.

Jury Deliberates Serious Charges

Mrs Justice Brunner KC urged the jury to take their time reaching a decision. The central question is whether Ngaba’s mental state was disturbed by the after-effects of childbirth when she inflicted the injuries. The prosecution highlights that there is no dispute over her intent to cause serious harm or unlawful actions leading to Eliza’s death.

Background Of Injuries And Death

The court heard Eliza’s grave injuries occurred in November 2019, with Ngaba taking her to the hospital two days later via taxi. Despite medical attention, the baby died nearly three years later due to complications from a respiratory illness linked to the earlier trauma.

Previous Conviction Revealed

Ngaba has a prior conviction for grievous bodily harm against Eliza. The prosecution’s opening statement detailed her actions on the day, including giving Eliza a bath and buying a lottery ticket before seeking medical help.

Mental Health At Centre Of

Prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC told the jury that the key issue is whether Ngaba’s mind was disturbed at the time of the assault and if this disturbance related to childbirth effects, a significant factor in the defence claim of infanticide.