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ROBBERY ALERT Robbery At Boots Pharmacy In Bideford Sparks Police Appeal

Robbery At Boots Pharmacy In Bideford Sparks Police Appeal

A robbery unfolded at Boots Pharmacy on Bay View Road, Northam, Bideford, on Thursday 14 May between 6.20pm and 7.10pm, prompting a police investigation. Three men armed with threats targeted staff and fled with cash from the till. No injuries were reported, but staff were left shaken.

Suspects Description

Police described the three suspects as black men wearing high-visibility jackets over dark clothing and face coverings. Searches continue as officers seek to locate the men.

Ongoing Investigations

Detective Sergeant Gavin Jordan confirmed enquiries are ongoing and said there is no wider threat to the community. He emphasised the suspects were not seen carrying weapons during the raid.

Links To Previous Incidents

The robbery echoes two earlier incidents at the same pharmacy: a suspicious sighting of similar individuals near the shop on 7 May, and an attempted burglary via the roof on 18 April where nothing was stolen.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detectives urge anyone with information or footage from CCTV, doorbell cameras, or dashcams around the time to contact them. Calls can be made to 101 quoting reference 50260122205, or anonymously via Crimestoppers at https://orlo.uk/kKvIC or freephone 0800 555111.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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