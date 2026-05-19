Wandsworth Killer Jailed for Prison Knife Attack at HMP Frankland

Donald Gaote-Oueyeya, 26, serving a life sentence for a fatal gang attack in Wandsworth, london/">London, has been sentenced to an additional four years after slashing a fellow inmate’s neck at HMP Frankland in April 2025. The victim, John Henry Sayers, required hospital treatment for serious wounds.

Violent Prison Attack

On the evening of April 30, during association time, Gaote-Oueyeya launched a sudden attack on Sayers on a prison landing, using an improvised blade believed to be made from prison cutlery. Sayers sustained a 7cm deep neck wound, a 5cm cut to his forehead, and a 2cm injury on his finger.

Officer Hurt During Intervention

A prison officer trying to stop the assault was also injured, receiving several cuts to the arm and a cut to his eye. Gaote-Oueyeya expressed remorse, saying the officer’s injuries were accidental.

Risk To Prison Staff

“I wasn’t expecting myself to pick up injuries from a weapon, even though I know it’s prison,” said the injured officer. “It does make me realise that we are not fully safe in the jail.”

Court Sentencing

At Teesside Crown Court, Gaote-Oueyeya pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He received a concurrent sentence of four years and nine months to run after his life sentence. The judge noted his previously good behaviour and expects this to resume following his transfer to another prison.