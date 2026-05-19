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WEAPONS BUST Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

A 51-year-old man from Neath Port Talbot, Maximin Carter, has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison after a large cache of illegal weapons was found at his property in Commercial Street, Abergwynfi. Police uncovered the hoard during a major operation in February, raising serious safety concerns among local residents.

Illegal Arsenal Seized

Carter pleaded guilty in March to six counts of possessing offensive weapons and one count of possessing a prohibited self-contained gas cartridge air weapon. The weapons were stored in his Abergwynfi home, prompting an extensive police response upon discovery.

Community Relief

Detective Sergeant Kristian Burt thanked local residents for their patience and cooperation during the investigation. “This incident in February caused understandable concern for the people of Abergwynfi, unsure if their homes were safe given the nature of the weapons Carter had amassed,” he said.

Police Confirm Safety

DS Burt reassured the community, saying, ““They can be assured that Abergwynfi is much safer now that these weapons have been seized.”” The conviction and sentencing mark an end to a disturbing chapter for the village.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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