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ARRESTS MADE Two Arrested Over Suspicious Activity Near Whitstable Golf Club

Two Arrested Over Suspicious Activity Near Whitstable Golf Club

Kent Police arrested a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman from Essex following reports of suspicious behaviour near Whitstable golf club in Chestfield on Friday 15 May 2026. The pair were detained within 30 minutes after a man was seen looking into parked cars at Chestfield Road at 1.16pm and fleeing in a red saloon car.

Swift Police Response

Officers quickly arrived at the scene and searched the area thoroughly. By 1.41pm, the two suspects were found at a nearby golf centre on Collingwood Road and taken into custody on suspicion of theft.

Recovered Evidence Found

During the searches, police recovered suspected stolen golf clubs, vehicle registration plates, and a disguise kit containing clothes, a wig, and sunglasses. A suspected stolen car was also seized as part of the investigation.

Ongoing Enquiries And Bail

Both suspects have been released on bail pending further enquiries. Kent Police continue to appeal for information from the public.

Community Appeal For CCTV

Residents with private CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area during the incident are urged to contact the East Kent appeals line on 01843 222289, quoting reference 15-0743.

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