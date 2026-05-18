Wiltshire Police and Horse Riders Tackle Dangerous Close Pass Driving

Horse riders joined Wiltshire Police on 13 May 2026 in Worton, near Devizes, as part of Operation Close Pass, a nationwide push to reduce dangerous driving that risks collisions by failing to give enough space to horses and cyclists. The operation aims to protect vulnerable road users and promote safer road behaviour.

Close Pass Awareness

Operation Close Pass targets drivers who ignore the Highway Code’s rules on overtaking horses and cyclists. Drivers are reminded to pass wide and slow, keeping at least two metres’ distance and reducing speed to a maximum of 10mph when approaching horses. Sounding horns or revving engines near horses is also strongly discouraged.

Roadside Interventions

During the day of action, trained volunteers equipped with radios identified drivers passing too closely or quickly. Wiltshire officers then stopped some motorists at the roadside for education or enforcement, using video evidence to support further action where needed.

Officer Warning

Inspector Andy Lemon said: “Passing a horse too closely or too quickly can have serious — even life-changing — consequences. Horses are powerful animals but can be easily startled, and a moment’s carelessness behind the wheel can put riders, drivers and other road users at risk.”

Enforcement And Education

Although close passing is not a specific offence, drivers may be stopped and face careless or dangerous driving charges if their behaviour falls below standards. The operation combines awareness, education, and enforcement, including roadside demonstrations using “close pass” mats to show safe passing distances.