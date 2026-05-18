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STABBING ATTACK Two Men Stabbed and Hospitalised in Islington Street Fight

Two Men Stabbed and Hospitalised in Islington Street Fight

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were hospitalised after being stabbed during a street brawl on Upper Street, Islington, North London, in the early hours of Saturday, 16 May. The London Ambulance Service treated the victims at the scene before rushing them to the hospital. Police arrived following reports of a fight at around 3:30am and have launched a full investigation.

Immediate Medical Response

Emergency crews quickly attended the scene after receiving calls of the altercation. Both men received urgent medical care from paramedics before being taken to hospital. Fortunately, their injuries are confirmed to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Police Secure Crime Scene

Officers established a police cordon around Upper Street to protect the scene and preserve vital evidence. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the clash, with no arrests made so far.

Official Statement From Police

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service following reports of a fight at 3:30am on 16 May. Two men, aged 23 and 24, were found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. None of their injuries are life-threatening or life-changing.”

Witnesses Urged To Contact Police

Authorities are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Those with details are asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 1011/16May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

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