Bolton Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead on Blackshaw Lane

A man in his 50s was found dead outside a property on Blackshaw Lane, Bolton, shortly after midnight on Sunday, prompting a murder investigation by Greater Manchester Police. Two men aged 48 and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Body Found Overnight

Emergency services were called at around 00:05 BST to Blackshaw Lane where officers discovered the unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspects In Custody

Two men have been arrested and are being questioned by police. Greater Manchester Police said the circumstances of the death are not yet clear, with the investigation at a very early stage.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Inspector Craig Hurst of Bolton CID said: “We are working to establish what led to the man’s death and urge anyone who was in the area late Saturday night or early Sunday morning to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bolton CID on 0161 856 5757, quoting log 34 of 17/05/2026, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.