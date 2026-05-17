Kerry Needham Devastated as South Yorkshire Police End Ben Case Lead

Kerry Needham has been left devastated after South Yorkshire Police announced they will no longer lead the investigation into the disappearance of her son Ben Needham, who went missing nearly 35 years ago on the Greek island of Kos. The force informed Kerry, 51, via a family liaison video call that their major crime unit will step back due to the limits of time and resources, transferring responsibility to the Greek authorities.

Police Withdraw From Inquiry

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they will stop actively pursuing the case but said they remain ready to support Greek investigators if new evidence emerges. They will also act as an information conduit through Interpol while acknowledging that Greece holds primacy as the disappearance occurred on its territory.

Mum’s Reaction of Heartbreak

Kerry, who now lives in Turkey, broke down in tears on hearing the news. She described feeling abandoned by the UK police force she had trusted for decades and called the decision a “huge step backwards” in efforts to find her son.

Case History And Ongoing Concerns

Ben was just 21 months old when he vanished on 24 July 1991. South Yorkshire Police began involvement in 2011, conducting major searches, including a 2016 excavation based on claims Ben died in a digger accident. Despite recovered evidence, no proof supported this theory, which Kerry rejects, believing instead that he was abducted based on witness accounts.

Disparity In Investigation Support

Kerry has since appealed directly to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, citing vast discrepancies in government funding between Ben’s case and the Madeleine McCann investigation. She highlighted that Operation Grange has received over £13 million since 2011, compared with under £2 million for Ben’s case over a longer period.

Future Doubts And Fears

Despite South Yorkshire Police continuing to provide a family liaison officer and detective for new leads, Kerry fears the Greek authorities will not follow up effectively on investigations, DNA tests, or witness interviews. She expressed despair that everything fought for over decades may now slip away.