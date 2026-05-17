Essex Police Seek Man Over Colchester Sexual Assault

Essex Police are urgently seeking a man in connection with a serious sexual assault that took place in Colchester. The incident occurred at around 11pm on Monday, 4 May on a path between The Chase and Stanley Wooster Way in the Greenstead area.

Man Wanted By Police

Officers are appealing for information to identify and trace the suspect, who approached a woman before sexually assaulting her and then fleeing the scene. The victim has been supported by police and specialist services.

Location Of Incident

The assault happened in a secluded path linking The Chase and Stanley Wooster Way, a well-known area in Greenstead, Colchester. Residents are being encouraged to stay vigilant and report any relevant information.

How To Help

Anyone with information is asked to make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.