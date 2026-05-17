Met Police Arrest 11 Amid 80,000 Rival London Protests

Tens of thousands flooded central London for two rival protests on the same day as the FA Cup final at Wembley, triggering an unprecedented £4.5 million policing operation. Around 80,000 people attended – 50,000 at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally and 30,000 at the pro-Palestine Nakba Day march. The Metropolitan Police deployed 4,000 officers, including 660 from other forces, supported by armoured vehicles, horses, dogs, drones and helicopters. By 1pm, eleven arrests were made for various offences.

Unprecedented Policing Operation

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman called the scale of policing “unprecedented in recent years,” highlighting the challenge of managing two major protests alongside the high-profile FA Cup final. With the UK terrorism threat level at severe, police worked under heightened global tensions to maintain order.

Tommy Robinson Rally Highlights

Supporters waving Union Jack and St George’s flags gathered from 9am at Kingsway for the Unite the Kingdom march. The route passed Aldwych, the Strand, and Trafalgar Square, ending at Parliament Square, where leader Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (aka Tommy Robinson) addressed the crowd, urging political activism ahead of the 2029 election. Police confiscated cans of alcohol to enforce Westminster’s public space protection order. Several attendees expressed frustration with Labour leader Keir Starmer, voicing demands for political change.

Arrests And Security Measures

Onset arrests included Ryan Bridge, leader of Raise the Colours, and two men wanted for grievous bodily harm linked to a violent incident in Birmingham. Police established a sterile zone between the rival marches and deployed live facial recognition cameras for the first time in a protest policing operation, though Commissioner William Webster warned of potential legal challenges.

Pro-Palestine Nakba March

The Nakba Day march marked Palestinian displacement in 1948, beginning in Kensington and winding through Knightsbridge and Piccadilly to Waterloo Place. Some chants of “from the river to the sea” and anti-Semitic placards were reported. Police arrested a woman refusing to remove a face mask, and others were asked to uncover their faces to comply with police instructions.

Government And Community Responses

The government banned eleven foreign nationals from entering the UK before the rallies. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the division, pledging to protect a united Britain. Deputy PM David Lammy promised peaceful protest would be safeguarded, but warned swift action against violence. Counter-demonstrators condemned far-right rhetoric, while Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood reaffirmed that hate and violence would face legal consequences. Downing Street stressed law-abiding protesters would continue but warned of strong enforcement against disorder.