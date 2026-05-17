Police Seek Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted At Walthamstow Station

British Transport Police have issued a public appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted on the stairs of Walthamstow Central station in London on 29 April. The incident occurred on a busy London Overground platform, with police urgently seeking a man seen on CCTV who may hold crucial information.

CCTV Image Released

Detectives have released footage of a man they want to trace following the assault. The suspect approached the woman on the stairwell before attacking her and then left the scene. Officers hope the public can help identify him.

Walthamstow Central Attack

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Detectives would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he may have information which could help their investigation.” The investigation is ongoing as officers gather further evidence.

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