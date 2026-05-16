Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE ARRESTS Eleven Arrested at Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom and Nakba Day Protests in London

Eleven Arrested at Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom and Nakba Day Protests in London

Eleven people have been arrested for various offences during the Unite the Kingdom and Nakba Day protests in London as of 1pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed. Police anticipated about 50,000 attendees at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march and 30,000 at the pro-Palestine Nakba Day rally, holding a major security operation to prevent clashes.  

Unprecedented Police Operation

Approximately 4,000 officers, supported by armoured vehicles, police horses, dogs, drones, and helicopters, are deployed across London to manage the two opposing rallies. The Metropolitan Police are focused on avoiding violent confrontations between participants.  

Political Tensions And Public Statements

Tommy Robinson described the day as “the greatest patriotic display the world has ever seen” on social media. Meanwhile, opposition voices like National Education Union leader Daniel Kebede and Stand Up To Racism co-convener Sabby Dhalu criticised Robinson’s far-right mobilisation and warned against racism and division. Justice Secretary David Lammy pledged swift action if protests turned violent.

Hate Crime Guidance And Legal

The Crown Prosecution Service issued new guidance for prosecutors to consider protest material that could amount to stirring up hatred, including slogans and chants shared on social media. This reflects heightened international tensions and aims to prevent hate crime while protecting free speech.

Security Enhancements And Technology Use

For the first time, live facial recognition technology is being used in policing protests, with cameras deployed in Camden, where many attendees are expected. The policing operation is estimated to cost the Metropolitan Police £4.5 million, with significant resources allocated to officers from other forces.  

Government Crackdown On Far-right Agitators

The government blocked entry to 11 foreign nationals deemed far-right agitators ahead of the event, including politicians and activists from Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and others. Prime Minister and Met Commissioner highlighted the rise in hate crimes and condemned the Unite the Kingdom organisers for promoting division.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Snodland man is jailed for manslaughter

Snodland man is jailed for manslaughter

UK News
Auto Draft

MURDER VERDICT Byron Cole Found Guilty of Croydon Murder Following Fatal Shooting

UK News
Police Appeal After Rape Outside Gaumont Place Streatham

RAPE PROBE Police Appeal After Rape Outside Gaumont Place Streatham

UK News
Barnet Police Appeal After Fatal Two-Car Crash on Whetstone High Road

FATAL COLLISION Barnet Police Appeal After Fatal Two-Car Crash on Whetstone High Road

UK News
Taliban Legalises Child Marriage in New Family Law Enforcing Consent Rules

LAW REFORM Taliban Legalises Child Marriage in New Family Law Enforcing Consent Rules

UK News
Reform Councillor Resigns After OnlyFans Gay Porn Revelation in Haydock

COUNCILLOR RESIGNS Reform Councillor Resigns After OnlyFans Gay Porn Revelation in Haydock

UK News
Man Arrested After Death of Elderly Man in Romney Marsh

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested After Death of Elderly Man in Romney Marsh

UK News
John Scott Jailed Over Dangerous Driving and Drug Supply in Norfolk

DRUG DEALER JAILED John Scott Jailed Over Dangerous Driving and Drug Supply in Norfolk

UK News
Wakefield Police Appeal After Fatal Barnsley Road Motorbike Collision

FATAL CRASH Wakefield Police Appeal After Fatal Barnsley Road Motorbike Collision

UK News
University Student Fatally Stabbed in Southampton Street Attack

KNIFE ATTACK University Student Fatally Stabbed in Southampton Street Attack

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Missing Teenager Cypress Last Seen At London Euston Station

BRING HER HOME Missing Teenager Cypress Last Seen At London Euston Station

UK News
Missing Teenager Cypress Last Seen At London Euston Station

Missing Teenager Cypress Last Seen At London Euston Station

UK News
Gunman Jailed Over Tipton Primary School Shooting Incident

GUN ATTACK Gunman Jailed Over Tipton Primary School Shooting Incident

UK News
Gunman Jailed Over Tipton Primary School Shooting Incident

Gunman Jailed Over Tipton Primary School Shooting Incident

UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Chatham Man Jailed 23 Years for Unprovoked Knife Attack

UK News

Chatham Man Jailed 23 Years for Unprovoked Knife Attack

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teen Jailed for Dangerous Driving Causing Friend’s Death in Aughton

DANGEROUS DRIVING Teen Jailed for Dangerous Driving Causing Friend’s Death in Aughton

UK News
Teen Jailed for Dangerous Driving Causing Friend’s Death in Aughton

Teen Jailed for Dangerous Driving Causing Friend’s Death in Aughton

UK News
Body Found in Stokes Bay in Search for Missing Man in Gosport

TRAGIC END Body Found in Stokes Bay in Search for Missing Man in Gosport

UK News
Body Found in Stokes Bay in Search for Missing Man in Gosport

Body Found in Stokes Bay in Search for Missing Man in Gosport

UK News
Taxi Driver David Brown Jailed for Raping Teen in Inverness Lay-by

TEEN RAPE Taxi Driver David Brown Jailed for Raping Teen in Inverness Lay-by

UK News
Taxi Driver David Brown Jailed for Raping Teen in Inverness Lay-by

Taxi Driver David Brown Jailed for Raping Teen in Inverness Lay-by

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Wes Streeting Warns Labour Risks UK Breakup Without Change

PARTY CRISIS Wes Streeting Warns Labour Risks UK Breakup Without Change

UK News
Wes Streeting Warns Labour Risks UK Breakup Without Change

Wes Streeting Warns Labour Risks UK Breakup Without Change

UK News
Soldier Dies After Horse Fall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

HORSE TRAGEDY Soldier Dies After Horse Fall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

UK News
Soldier Dies After Horse Fall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Soldier Dies After Horse Fall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

UK News
Mark Lambert Charged with Murder of Romney Marsh Man in St Mary’s Bay

MURDER CHARGE Mark Lambert Charged with Murder of Romney Marsh Man in St Mary’s Bay

UK News
Mark Lambert Charged with Murder of Romney Marsh Man in St Mary’s Bay

Mark Lambert Charged with Murder of Romney Marsh Man in St Mary’s Bay

UK News
Watch Live