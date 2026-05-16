Eleven Arrested at Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom and Nakba Day Protests in London

Eleven people have been arrested for various offences during the Unite the Kingdom and Nakba Day protests in London as of 1pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed. Police anticipated about 50,000 attendees at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march and 30,000 at the pro-Palestine Nakba Day rally, holding a major security operation to prevent clashes.

Unprecedented Police Operation

Approximately 4,000 officers, supported by armoured vehicles, police horses, dogs, drones, and helicopters, are deployed across London to manage the two opposing rallies. The Metropolitan Police are focused on avoiding violent confrontations between participants.

Political Tensions And Public Statements

Tommy Robinson described the day as “the greatest patriotic display the world has ever seen” on social media. Meanwhile, opposition voices like National Education Union leader Daniel Kebede and Stand Up To Racism co-convener Sabby Dhalu criticised Robinson’s far-right mobilisation and warned against racism and division. Justice Secretary David Lammy pledged swift action if protests turned violent.

Hate Crime Guidance And Legal

The Crown Prosecution Service issued new guidance for prosecutors to consider protest material that could amount to stirring up hatred, including slogans and chants shared on social media. This reflects heightened international tensions and aims to prevent hate crime while protecting free speech.

Security Enhancements And Technology Use

For the first time, live facial recognition technology is being used in policing protests, with cameras deployed in Camden, where many attendees are expected. The policing operation is estimated to cost the Metropolitan Police £4.5 million, with significant resources allocated to officers from other forces.

Government Crackdown On Far-right Agitators

The government blocked entry to 11 foreign nationals deemed far-right agitators ahead of the event, including politicians and activists from Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and others. Prime Minister and Met Commissioner highlighted the rise in hate crimes and condemned the Unite the Kingdom organisers for promoting division.