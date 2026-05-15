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Ex-Cop Charged with Serious Assault After Detaining Shoplifter in Bournemouth

Ex-Cop Charged with Serious Assault After Detaining Shoplifter in Bournemouth

A former Dorset police officer, Lorne Castle, 47, has been charged with serious assault following a citizen’s arrest outside the Nike store at Castlepoint Shopping Centre in Bournemouth on 19 June 2025. Castle detained Daniel Meyrick, who allegedly attempted to steal £450 worth of Nike goods. The incident escalated, resulting in Meyrick sustaining a fractured leg.

Citizens’ Arrest Turns Criminal Case

Castle held Meyrick on the floor for 15 minutes until Dorset police arrived to arrest the suspect. Photographic evidence shows Castle restraining Meyrick by pinning his arms behind his back during the confrontation. This led to Castle being charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm under Section 20 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

Ex-officers Controversial Past

Castle was dismissed by Dorset Police in early 2024 after an investigation into his handling of a knife-wielding teenager in Bournemouth town centre. He was found to have used unreasonable force and failed to treat the youth with respect during the arrest, which included naming and threatening the teen. This sacking prompted public outcry, with over 24,000 people demanding his reinstatement.

Bravery Awards Shadowed By Assault

Previously, Castle had earned two bravery awards — notably for rescuing a woman from a river — and was named community officer of the year in 2021. Now, he faces magistrates in Reading on May 27 over the alleged assault linked to the shoplifting arrest.

Official Police Statement

“Following our investigation on behalf of Dorset Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has charged a man in connection with an assault outside Castlepoint Shopping Centre in Bournemouth on 19 June last year,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said. “Lorne Castle, aged 47, from Bournemouth, was charged by postal requisition on 30 April with one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm.”

From Police To Boxing Academy

Since his dismissal, Castle has been running a boxing academy in Bournemouth with his wife Denise. The case now poses serious questions about his conduct and future following the serious assault charge related to the shoplifting incident.

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