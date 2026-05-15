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GIFT CONTROVERSY Nigel Farage Claims £5M Crypto Gift Rewarded Brexit Campaign

Nigel Farage Claims £5M Crypto Gift Rewarded Brexit Campaign

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader, is under scrutiny after failing to declare a £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne in early 2024. Originally described as a personal, non-political gift covering lifelong security costs, Farage later said it was a reward for his 27 years campaigning for Brexit. The sizeable payment arrived just before Farage announced his candidacy for Parliament.

Timing Raises Eyebrows

The £5 million gift was received in early 2024, four years after Brexit was officially delivered in 2020. Shortly afterwards, Farage purchased a £1.42 million cash home, fuelling suspicions about the transaction’s timing. Reform UK insists the property purchase was already underway before receiving the funds, calling any suggestion otherwise a “coincidence.”

Farage Changes Story

Initially, Farage said the money was “private” and aimed to secure his personal safety. Yet he later described it as a reward for his long-term efforts to pull the UK out of the EU — a claim critics say lacks logic and appears self-serving.

Public Reaction And Media Coverage

Farage dismissed the reports as “establishment smears,” but the unusual timing and changing explanations have attracted widespread media attention. One interview even caught the presenter struggling to keep a straight face as Farage denied he could ever be “bought,” despite the substantial payment.

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