Three Related Women Found Dead Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Incident

Sussex Police and emergency services recovered the bodies of three related women from the sea near Madeira Drive early on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The women, believed to be aged between 20 and 30 and from London, were found in rough waters, sparking a sensitive investigation by Sussex Police under Operation Ledmore. Authorities have stressed the importance of patience while identification and facts are confirmed.

Family Shock And Identification

A dental nurse in Jamaica revealed on social media that her cousins were among the victims, describing her reaction as “complete shock” over the loss of all three women at once. Police stated it was inappropriate to publicly name the victims until formal identification was complete, respecting the families’ privacy during this difficult time.

Sea Conditions And Risks

Coastguard sources explained the dangers of Brighton Beach’s steeply sloping shoreline, where shallow water quickly drops to chest depth with shifting pebbles and strong backwash. It is believed the women may have entered the sea for a paddle without removing their clothes, unintentionally straying into deeper water.

Police Update And Investigation

Sussex Police confirmed there is no evidence of criminal activity or involvement of others. Chief Superintendent Adam Hays described the case as “utterly heartbreaking” and appealed for public patience as the investigation continued. Authorities are examining multiple hypotheses as they gather evidence.

Community Response

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey expressed deep sadness and extended condolences to the families. Local MPs Chris Ward and Peter Kyle highlighted the tragedy’s impact on the community and the importance of public awareness about sea safety around Brighton’s seafront, which remains a popular but potentially hazardous area.

Call For Information

Sussex Police urge anyone with information connected to the incident to come forward by contacting their online portal or calling 101, referencing Operation Ledmore. Emergency services continue coordinating efforts with local organisations to promote safety around Brighton’s coastline.